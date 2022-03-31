(STACKER) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds.

An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor.

1 / 30Tripadvisor

#30. Big Al’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 12600 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120-1110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 30Tripadvisor

#29. Dante Next Door

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2253 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4466

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 30Tripadvisor

#28. Borderline Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 18510 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3213

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30Tripadvisor

#27. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 Westgate, Cleveland, OH 44126-1309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30Tripadvisor

#26. Place To Be

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1391 Warren Rd, Cleveland, OH 44107-2517

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 30Tripadvisor

#25. Nautica Queen Cruise Ship

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1153 Main Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-2324

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30Tripadvisor

#24. The Inn on Coventry

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2885

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30Tripadvisor

#23. The Harp

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4408 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-2731

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30Tripadvisor

#22. Crop Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2537 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 30Tripadvisor

#21. Alley Cat Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1056 Old River Rd East Bank, Cleveland, OH 44113-1201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 30Tripadvisor

#20. Astoria Cafe & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5417 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3035

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30Tripadvisor

#19. le Petit Triangle Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-3345

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30Tripadvisor

#18. Yours Truly Playhouse Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1228 Euclid Ave Halle Building, Cleveland, OH 44115-1834

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30Tripadvisor

#17. Urban Farmer Cleveland’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1325 E 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30Tripadvisor

#16. Stancato’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7380 State Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134-4958

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 30Tripadvisor

#15. The Burnham Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-1020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30Tripadvisor

#14. Collision Bend Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1250 Old River Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-1243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30Tripadvisor

#13. The Chocolate Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (791 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-2206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30Tripadvisor

#12. West Side Market Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1979 W 25th St Suite A13, Cleveland, OH 44113-3455

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30Tripadvisor

#11. The Rowley Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1104 Rowley Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109-1844

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 30Tripadvisor

#10. Townhall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1909 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3418

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30Tripadvisor

#9. Provenance and Provenance Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11150 East Blvd Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30Tripadvisor

#8. Slyman’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3106 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30Tripadvisor

#7. Tommy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1824 Coventry Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-1683

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 30Tripadvisor

#6. The Flying Fig

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2523 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

26 / 30Tripadvisor

#5. Corky & Lenny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Deli, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 27091 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44122-4279

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30Tripadvisor

#4. Jack’s Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14490 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44121-3328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 30Tripadvisor

#3. Adega

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1315

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30Tripadvisor

#2. The Bourbon Street Barrel Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2393 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30Tripadvisor

#1. Grumpy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2621 W 14th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-4408

– Read more on Tripadvisor