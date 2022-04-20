Highest-paying jobs in Cleveland
(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Cleveland-Elyria, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Cleveland, the annual mean wage is $55,860 or 4.1% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $365,880. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Computer network architects
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,450
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#49. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,590
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
#48. Economists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,190
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#47. Actuaries
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $111,660
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#46. Personal financial advisors
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,180
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#45. Computer and information research scientists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,550
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#44. Fundraising managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,000
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,220
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#42. Industrial production managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,390
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#41. Optometrists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $114,610
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#40. Commercial pilots
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#39. Environmental engineers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,270
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#38. General and operations managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $116,150
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#37. Natural sciences managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $117,160
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#36. Physician assistants
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $117,640
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#35. Nurse practitioners
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $118,250
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#34. Medical and health services managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $120,360
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#33. Nurse midwives
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $121,640
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,210
– Employment: 7,750
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston, WV ($169,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)
#32. Aerospace engineers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $123,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#31. Purchasing managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,390
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#30. Training and development managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $124,780
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#29. Pharmacists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $126,470
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#28. Public relations managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $127,580
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#27. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $127,820
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#26. Law teachers, postsecondary
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $127,990
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $130,820
– Employment: 14,110
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)
#25. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $128,510
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
#24. Lawyers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $129,790
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)l
#23. Podiatrists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $134,940
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#22. Human resources managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $136,090
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#21. Compensation and benefits managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $136,190
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#20. Sales managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $141,390
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#19. Marketing managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $142,120
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#18. Financial managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,020
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#17. Air traffic controllers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $144,490
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,920
– Employment: 21,230
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)
#16. Computer and information systems managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $146,130
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#15. Physicists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $149,600
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#14. Architectural and engineering managers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $150,330
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#13. Dentists, general
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $151,430
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#12. Family medicine physicians
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $190,510
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#11. Athletes and sports competitors
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $210,210
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
#10. Nurse anesthetists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $210,280
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#9. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $223,330
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,190
– Employment: 81,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#8. Chief executives
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $237,650
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#7. Pediatricians, general
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $238,480
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
#6. Psychiatrists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $268,850
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#5. Anesthesiologists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $271,300
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $331,190
– Employment: 31,130
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($367,320)
— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
#4. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $289,300
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $270,090
– Employment: 11,610
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)
— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)
#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $292,760
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
#2. General internal medicine physicians
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $309,220
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
#1. Cardiologists
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
– Annual mean salary: $365,880
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $353,970
– Employment: 18,610
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)