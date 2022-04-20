Highest-paying jobs in Cleveland

(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Cleveland-Elyria, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Cleveland, the annual mean wage is $55,860 or 4.1% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $365,880. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer network architects

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,450

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#49. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,590

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

#48. Economists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,190

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,830

– Employment: 15,640

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)

#47. Actuaries

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $111,660

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#46. Personal financial advisors

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,180

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#45. Computer and information research scientists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,550

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#44. Fundraising managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,000

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

#43. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,220

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#42. Industrial production managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,390

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#41. Optometrists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $114,610

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#40. Commercial pilots

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#39. Environmental engineers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,270

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#38. General and operations managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $116,150

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#37. Natural sciences managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $117,160

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#36. Physician assistants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $117,640

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#35. Nurse practitioners

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $118,250

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#34. Medical and health services managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,360

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#33. Nurse midwives

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $121,640

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,210

– Employment: 7,750

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston, WV ($169,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)

#32. Aerospace engineers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $123,860

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#31. Purchasing managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $124,390

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#30. Training and development managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $124,780

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#29. Pharmacists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $126,470

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#28. Public relations managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $127,580

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#27. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $127,820

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#26. Law teachers, postsecondary

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $127,990

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,820

– Employment: 14,110

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)

#25. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $128,510

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

#24. Lawyers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $129,790

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)l

#23. Podiatrists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $134,940

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

#22. Human resources managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $136,090

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#21. Compensation and benefits managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $136,190

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#20. Sales managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $141,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#19. Marketing managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $142,120

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#18. Financial managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,020

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#17. Air traffic controllers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $144,490

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,920

– Employment: 21,230

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

#16. Computer and information systems managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $146,130

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#15. Physicists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $149,600

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#14. Architectural and engineering managers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $150,330

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#13. Dentists, general

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $151,430

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#12. Family medicine physicians

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $190,510

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#11. Athletes and sports competitors

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $210,210

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– Employment: 12,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)

#10. Nurse anesthetists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $210,280

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#9. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $223,330

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#8. Chief executives

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $237,650

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#7. Pediatricians, general

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $238,480

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#6. Psychiatrists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $268,850

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

#5. Anesthesiologists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $271,300

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

#4. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $289,300

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $270,090

– Employment: 11,610

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)

— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $292,760

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

#2. General internal medicine physicians

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $309,220

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

#1. Cardiologists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $365,880

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $353,970

– Employment: 18,610

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($411,230)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($365,880)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($363,270)