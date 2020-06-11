Live video: SkyFOX surveys storm damage

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Downed trees and power lines from Wednesday night’s storms were reported in parts of Northeast Ohio.

SkyFOX will check out damage in Sandusky, Avon Lake and Eaton Township Thursday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, there are more than 8,600 customers without power in Cuyahoga County, 5,800 in Erie County, 4,900 in Ottawa County and 2,700 in Lorain County, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The storm also brought down part of the historic Sandusky State Theatre. Bricks and debris were left scattered in the street.

