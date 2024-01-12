(WJW) – We’re quiet to start today but, blustery wind, bitter cold temperatures, and low visibility conditions are heading our way.

By mid-afternoon, a rain/snow mix develops, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. Quick accumulations of up to 1″ melt off as this transitions over to all rain by late afternoon into the evening. Around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is anticipated.

Windy with gusts 40+ mph Friday night.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties.

High Wind Warning from 4 p.m. Friday – 1 a.m Sunday: A shtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, and Lake County.

shtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, and Lake County. Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Friday – 1 a.m. Sunday: Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties.

Here’s what you can expect:

Winds increase Friday through Sunday morning. Be prepared for power outages!

Wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour.

Saturday, general light to moderate snow showers. Streaks will develop from the west throughout the day. Snowfall forecast will be between a trace to 1-2″ in spots. Temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

More high winds on Saturday. Some gusts pushing 55-60 miles per hour.

Sunday and Monday: Local lake effect snow showers mainly along the shoreline. Most areas will see light accumulation, but the snow belt especially along the shoreline is likely to see higher totals.

Stay tuned for snowfall forecast updates throughout the weekend.

Temperatures drop over the weekend and into early next week. The heart of the arctic air settles in — subzero wind chills with temperatures topping in the teens for several days.

Bundle up!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.