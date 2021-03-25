High wind warning could affect travel, cause outages, and other damage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for portions of Northeast Ohio.

That means we’ll see sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one or or more.

We could also see gusts of 58+ miles per hour.

The warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says the strongest winds will peak between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday, which will make driving during the commute extremely difficult.

Local gusts between 50-60 mph are possible during predawn Friday through morning commute.

The National Weather Service says driving will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

They say to avoid being outside and near windows.

The High Wind Warning/Advisory is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

