(WJW) – There is a swimming risk on Lake Erie for a second day. The National Weather Service reports a high swimming risk on all Northeast Ohio Lake Erie beaches.

Waves will be from 4 to 7 feet. Wind gusts at 30 mph+ will cause the lake to be choppy, with a high rip current risk.

A high swimming risk means life-threatening waves are possible. NWS encourages people to stay out of the water.