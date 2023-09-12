[In the player above, see the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old Painesville Township man died in a high-speed crash on Monday.

It happened just before noon on Monday, Sept. 11, along Brookstone Road, according to a Tuesday news release from the Painesville Police Department.

Investigators determined the 20-year-old man was driving a sedan “at a high rate of speed” before losing control at a curve.

The car went off the south side of the road, sheared a telephone pole and rolled into a wooded area and ravine.

The man died of his injuries at the scene, according to the release. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities currently aren’t releasing the man’s name.

Crash reconstruction experts assisted on-scene. The investigation is ongoing.