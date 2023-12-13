ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A high-speed chase on the Ohio Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon ended with two arrests, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Earlier in the day, police from Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, had reported iPads were stolen from a local Best Buy. A blue Tesla was identified as the getaway vehicle and it was seen heading west on the Ohio Turnpike, OSP confirmed.

Around 2:15 p.m., troopers spotted the Tesla and attempted to make a traffic stop near milepost 168. When the driver of the vehicle did not pull over, troopers started to chase the vehicle, but quickly stopped the pursuit due to excessive speeds.

Another trooper soon took over. Eventually, the driver of the Tesla stopped at exit 151 to let out the passenger, who was then taken into custody “without incident.”

However, the driver of the Tesla kept heading west down the Turnpike, where troopers continued in fast pursuit. Near Florence Township in Erie County, the driver “came to a stop” and attempted to make a run for it. OSP confirmed the driver was found and also taken into custody.

The two people, a 22-year-old from Fairfield, Ohio and a 21-year-old from Cincinnati, were taken to Erie County Jail. Charges have not been announced.