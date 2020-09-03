High-speed chase down I-77 ends in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit down I-77 southbound early Thursday.

Around 3:30 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a vehicle.

Emergency communication channels used between law enforcement said the car was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The car would not stop for troopers.

When the driver tried to exit at Pleasant Valley, the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

One car crash 77S exit to Pleasant Valley — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 3, 2020

The entrance from I-77 southbound to Pleasant Valley was closed while troopers and EMS were on the scene.

FOX 8 has reached out to OHSP for more information.

There is no word on injuries or names of those involved.

