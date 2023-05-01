CLEVELAND (WJW) – High school students can now head to Planet Fitness for free this summer with the nationwide High School Summer Pass Program.

For the third year in a row, high school students age 14 to 19 can work out for free at any of the more the 2,400 Planet Fitness locations nationwide from May 15 to August 31.

Teenagers must register before gaining access to the program. To register beginning May 15, click here.

According to Planet Fitness, a new national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 61% of American teens face mental health struggles. The study also found that 93% of American teens appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives and lead to healthier lifestyles into adulthood.

All of those who register can also enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Five teens nationwide will win $10 thousand academic scholarships.

To enter, teens should post a TikTok video, tag @planetfitness and use the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. You can enter the contest through August 31.