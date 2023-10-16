COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man who serves as a head wrestling coach in Geauga County was picked up as part of an undercover sex sting in Columbiana County.

Carmen Russo, 38, is charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Saturday, agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force picked up Russo, who investigators said arranged to meet a woman he planned to pay for sexual activity.

Investigators say Russo had the $140 cash and his phone when he arrived at the meeting location.

Russo is the head wrestling coach at West Geauga High School, where he has worked for the last two years. The school’s athletic director says Russo is not a teacher nor was he employed in any other capacity.

Russo is expected to appear in court Thursday.