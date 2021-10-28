High school posts photos of students appearing to give staff lap dances during ‘man pageant’

HAZARD, Ky. (WJW) — A high school in Kentucky is under investigation after photos were posted to social media showing male students wearing little clothing and giving lap dances to staff.

The photos were posted to the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page, Fox News reports. The page appears to have been taken down.

Screenshots of the photos were shared on social media. Fox News reports they include Principal Donald Mobelini, who is also the mayor of Hazard, laughing and taking part. Teen girls are also seen wearing Hooters costumes in the gym.

Fox News reports it was all part of a homecoming event called a “man pageant.” It had been reportedly listed as an event on the high school’s Facebook page.

Mobelini and the district did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the district’s Superintendent Sondra Combs is investigating what happened. She also apologized and said “disciplinary action” has been taken.