High school students who took AP exams online may have to retake them because of a glitch

(CNN) — High school students who took Advanced Placement exams online this week may have to do it again next month because of a technical glitch.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools, students are forced to take their college credit exams online this year, but several students reported problems submitting the answers for their timed exam.

The College Board, the organization that gives AP exams, told CNN they’re aware that some students had difficulty completing their tests,

On Wednesday, The College Board said they “took a closer look and found that outdated browsers were a primary cause of these challenges,” they wrote in a tweet.

With 45 seconds left in her exam, 11th-grader Maggie McLauchlin of Jacksonville, Florida, took a video of what appears to be a black screen as she tried to upload her exam answers as instructed by The College Board.

“I’m trying to take the picture but there’s just black and I only have 45 seconds left,” Maggie says tearfully. “It’s not working.”

Maggie’s mother, Laura McLauchlin said her daughter, like many other teens, have been studying for her AP exams for months. The idea of retesting is unsettling.

“You only have 48 hours to request a retest,” Laura McLauchlin said. “But at the same time, they don’t send a confirmation email so now we’re in this limbo of wondering if she’s registered for the retest.”

She said an outdated browser could not have been the cause of her daughter’s technical problems during her AP chemistry exam Thursday.

“She (Maggie) did a pretest trial where she logged in for a test and used their (The College Board’s) technology to take a photo of her mock exam and upload it and during that process, everything worked fine,” she said. “And so yesterday when she took her exam she had every reason to believe that the system would work.”