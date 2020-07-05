High school students install new safety equipment at downtown Cleveland pier

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local high school students teamed up with community organizations to help make a downtown Cleveland pier a safer place.

Students at Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School teamed up with PHASTAR Corportaion, North Coast Harbor and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to install new safety signs and lifebuoy rings at the East 9th Street Pier at Voinovich Park.

According to PHASTAR, the students recognized a need for better safety equipment and instructions on how to use the equipment.

They coordinated with Captains Ferguson and Walker to put together a safety plan which they then presented to stakeholders.

Now, they have implemented their plan.

On Tuesday, Captain Walker and seniors Andre Lovett and Quentin Oliver began installing new lifebuoy ring stations at North Coast Harbor.

Each station is now numbered for area identification in case of an emergency, and includes an 18″x12″ instructional sign on how to use the emergency water rescue equipment.

Stations 1-6 are considered “commercial” and include 200-feet of rope line. The remainder of the stations are non-commercial, and include 100-feet of line in a throw bag.

Signs posted in the area should make it easy for people to quickly learn how to use the equipment in the instance of an emergency.

Before the students stepped in, the stations featured tangled, messy ropes. The students were concerned this would prevent people from quickly and efficiently responding to an emergency.

“The replacement and upgrade of the existing lifebuoy ring stations, and near doubling of the total number of stations, will serve to enhance the safety of the popular waterfront park,” PHASTAR wrote on Facebook. “We are so proud of our students who continue to seek out ways to improve their community!”

