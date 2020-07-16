High school students build Wadsworth home for auction, work experience

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A Wadsworth home built by local high school students is set to hit the auction block Thursday night.

Seniors in the Four Cities Compact’s carpentry program at Wadsworth High School built the home on Main Street throughout the last school year.

“Wadsworth, Norton, Barberton and Copley come together at Wadsworth High School to learn the skills to be a carpenter, contractor, whatever, and we build a senior house every year,” said program teacher Chris Kallai.

Kallai said students learned home construction from the ground up. They did their own carpentry and worked side-by-side with contractors on other elements of the home.

“We let them dabble in all the work we have out here; drywall, siding, electric, plumbing, heating, so they can learn all the skills, so when they get out of school they’ll be able to find a job,” Kallai said.

The end product was a three-bedroom home that will be auctioned off starting just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with proceeds benefiting the cost of the program and being used toward next year’s project.

“I learned a lot, from the foundation all the way up to the roof, about building a house, and we did it by ourselves essentially,” said Dylan Weingart, a 2020 Wadsworth High School graduate who took part in the program.

For some students, the project also leads to a job straight out of high school.

Weingart said he is already working in excavating with a contractor he met while working on the house.

“I got a job out of it,” Weingart said. “I felt pride when I could step back from the road and say we built that from the ground up. Not only did we build a house, we made someone’s home.”

The highest bidder at auction will need to put down $8,000 and provide the balance within 45 days.

