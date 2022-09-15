Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to say the student attended Field High School.

BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A Field High School student is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident where the 18-year-old is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver.

According to Brimfield police, the incident took place on State Route 43 on Tuesday, September 13 at about 11 a.m.

Police say a caller reported another driver pointed a handgun at him while stopped at a traffic light near Tallmadge Road.

The caller was able to give police a license plate number and description of the person driving.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver attends Field High School as a “half-day student” and works the other half-day in Cuyahoga Falls.

Brimfield police then contacted Cuyahoga Falls Police for assistance, who made contact with the student at his workplace.

Police say they found a firearm, ammunition, and extended magazine in his vehicle.

Police say their investigation determined the student had the gun while he was parked in the school parking lot, but said, there is no evidence that the weapon was ever removed from the parked vehicle or taken into a school building.

Officials say the 18-year-old has been charged with attempted felonious assault, improper transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and illegal conveyance of a weapon on school premises.