High school senior receives $1.6 million in scholarships after being accepted to 40 colleges

FRANKLIN, Va. (WJW) — A high school senior in Virginia is getting some much-deserved attention after being accepted into 40 colleges.

Samuel Lyons, who attends Franklin High School, was offered over $1.6 million in scholarships, the district announced.

And, that number could go up, high school guidance counselor Ale Massenburg said. “He is the first

student since I have been at FHS to have been accepted into this many colleges and earned this huge amount of scholarship money by himself,” Massenburg said of Lyons.

Lyons, who is 18, said applying to all of those schools involved writing quite a few essays! The colleges he was accepted into include the University of Richmond, George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Ferrum College.

He has decided to go to the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where he received the Engineering Progressive Award for $30,000.

The teen, who will graduate in June, said he hopes to get a good job in the field of computer engineering, and he also reportedly plans on coming back to Franklin High School to mentor others.

