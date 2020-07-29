High school football, soccer scrimmages suspended, OHSAA announces

(WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced last night that all school vs. school contact sports scrimmages are on suspension for the time being. This includes sports such as football, field hockey, soccer and cross country.

With so many unknowns in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still unclear when contact sports games can begin in Ohio.

#OHSAA discussions with the Governor’s Office are clear: if we want our student-athletes to have the benefits that the privilege of participating in education-based sports provide, we ALL have to be accountable for following all mandates and requirements. #IWantASeason https://t.co/az4UNCrjQh — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) July 29, 2020

Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring, who distributed the press release from last night, said OHSAA continues to work with Gov. DeWine’s office to make play safe for the fall season. At yesterday’s coronavirus press conference, the governor said his office was not yet ready to make an announcement on the season.

“We do not anticipate that suspension changing soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey,” Goldring said in the release. “We will certainly keep you updated if that changes.”

High school golf, tennis and volleyball teams are going to be allowed to scrimmage with other schools as, they are not considered contact sports.

The release said that all high school sports (contact and non-contact) were on track to begin practices on Aug. 1.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: