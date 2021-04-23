High school football player’s name lives on as mother continues to fight for justice

(WJW) –Several years after a talented high school football player was randomly killed in broad daylight, his name lives on at a special event while his mother continues fighting for justice.

Michael Chappman was just 17 years old when he was shot in Cleveland in 2017.

Soon after Michael’s murder, the African American Society at Case Western Reserve University began honoring the quarterback, who planned on going to college, with an annual scholarship in his name.

The 47th Annual Ebony Ball was held Friday night via Zoom due to COVID.

Michael’s mom says it’s still very special to her, especially after losing one of her daughters eight months ago in a tragic car accident.

Police released video of the suspect’s vehicle in Michael’s death but, so far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.