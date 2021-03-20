High school football player killed in Euclid crash

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a high school senior and injured two passengers. All three were members of the Euclid High School football team.

The crash happened at 4:12 a.m. Saturdayon Euclid Avenue near the Dille Road intersection.

The accident claimed the life of the vehicle’s driver, 18-year-old Herman Taylor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was seriously injured. The injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

“We are all saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family’s of those affected and our entire community,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Police said the vehicle, a late-model Nissan Rogue, left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a traffic signal box, flipped over and caught fire.

Police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident and if any other vehicles were involved.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of this horrible tragedy,” said Capt. Mitch Houser.