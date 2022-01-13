$2M bond for high school football player charged in 13-year-old’s murder

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The high school football player charged in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy appeared in Euclid Municipal Court via video Thursday afternoon.

Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland, was charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder. Prosecutors asked for a bond of $2 million, which the judge granted.

Maurco Toler was in the front yard of a friend’s house on Zeman Avenue near East 260th Street in Euclid on Tuesday when he was shot multiple times. Euclid police said the gunfire came from passing car, believed to be a dark-colored Ford Escape.

Duane Tra’Ron Jackson appears in court on Jan. 13, 2022. (FOX 8 photo)

On Wednesday, Jackson was arrested at Benedictine High School, where he’s a star running back on the football team. Euclid police said he’s one of the suspects involved and they expect to make more arrests.

Jackson’s court-appointed attorney said he has no criminal history.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.