Windy day on Lake Erie by Crystal Arnold

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement along the shores of Lake Erie for Friday.

It’s in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Lorain counties through late tonight. The wind and waves are creating a high risk of rip currents.

"Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions," the NWS said.

There is also a small craft advisory in effect.