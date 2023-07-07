(WJW) – After a very humid couple of days, our weather is more comfortable Friday.

There will be less humidity in the air, and temperatures won’t be as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Next chance of rain is Saturday evening.

The slightly lower humidity will move in during the afternoon and evening.

Rain shower coverage climbs late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Most rain heads out Saturday night/early Sunday.

Humidity drops briefly Friday into early Saturday.

Still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

