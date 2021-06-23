COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that school districts must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.
At issue was a policy adopted by Madison Local Schools in Butler County in southwestern Ohio. The district voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy.
- High court rules armed Ohio school employees must have training
- Cows stampede through city after slaughterhouse escape; 1 shot by deputies
- Suspect in murder of Cleveland police detective faces sex charges in new case: I-Team
- Gov. DeWine announcing new law enforcement recruitment program
- Show Info: June 23, 2021
A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.
The state high court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that armed school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program or have 20 years experience as a police officer.