CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hunting for a good meal deal for a picky eater on Easter? Applebee’s is offering free kids meals on April 17.

Kiddos can choose from kid’s chicken tenders, kid’s cheeseburger and more along with a number of sides and beverages on the kid’s menu.

The offer is valid for dine-in only and you need to mention the offer to your server. You’ll also need to purchase an adult entrée; Limit two kids, 12-years-old and under, per adult.

These Ohio Applebee’s locations, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, are participating in the special: Akron, Alliance, Ashland, Ashtabula, Avon, Brooklyn, Brunswick, Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls, Elyria, Fairview Park, Garfield Heights, Independence, Kent, Lorain, Lyndhurst, Macedonia, Mansfield, Massillon, Medina, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, New Philadelphia, North Canton, North Olmsted, Sandusky, Stow, Streetsboro, Strongsville, University Heights, Wadsworth, Willoughby and Wooster.