FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer attends practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his 9-month-old son is stable after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding.

Switzer chronicled son Christian’s medical situation over the weekend on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of public support.

Christian is finally out of surgery. The GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He took samples that were sent off to biopsy to see what could be causing it, I guess. He’s stable right now and resting. pic.twitter.com/56vMmRkJVS — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021

Switzer’s most recent post came after the operation and he said his son is “resting.”

On Saturday, Switzer said his son had “woke up in his blood” and had tested positive for COVID-19. He said doctors were trying to determine the cause of the bleeding.

Switzer was on Cleveland’s practice squad last season. He was drafted by Dallas in 2017.