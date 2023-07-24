BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A controversy is unfolding in Bedford Heights over a popular and highly-trained police dog.

Bedford Heights Police Officer Ryan Kaetzel says his canine partner, Bosco, has become a member of his family over the past five years.

Officer Kaetzel says he recently decided to transfer to another police department, and he told Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta that that he would like to keep Bosco as his personal dog.

“He’s part of my family, we love him, I just don’t understand,” said Kaetzel.

Patrolman Kaetzel maintains that Chief Marotta initially told him that he would sell the canine to Kaetzel for $1, which is customary in certain cases with similar circumstances, but Kaetzel says the chief suddenly rescinded the offer.

“I love the dog, he’s part of my family. I just can’t believe he’s taking him. He said he wasn’t going to take him. Now all of the sudden, he wants to take him,” he said.

The city of Bedford Heights says there were discussions with the officer about taking the dog with him, but there was never an agreement. In fact, the city has decided that Bosco will now be assigned to a new canine officer.

While acknowledging the close relationship between Kaetzel and his canine partner, police supervisors say the dog was purchased, trained and maintained by taxpayer dollars and is still a valuable member of the police department.

“We understand that he wants what he wants, but we also have to do what’s best for the canine program and we have to do what’s best for the city of Bedford Heights.” said assistant police chief Ken Hatcher Jr.

Complicating the issue is the fact that Kaetzel filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Bedford Heights on July 19, seeking back pay, for overtime hours that he claims he worked over the years while caring for and training the police dog.

Kaetzel’s attorney is now considering an amendment to the lawsuit to include a complaint accusing the police department of retaliating against Kaetzel by not allowing him from taking the dog with him when he leaves.

On Monday, supervisors strongly denied that allegation.

As for Kaetzel, he says his main goal is to protect the partner that has always protected him.

“I just want him to come home with my family, that’s all I want,” he said.

But late Monday afternoon, Kaetzel conceded that he may have no choice but to give up Bosco on Tuesday morning, and he told us that he will do so reluctantly and with a heavy heart.