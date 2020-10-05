‘He’s not out of the woods just yet’: Dr. Oz talks about what to expect if President Trump is discharged from the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland native, talk show-host, and surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz talked to FOX 8 Monday about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The president has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday.

The president hopes to be released Monday.

Dr. Oz shared some insight on what that looks like if he is released from the hospital.

“He’s not out of the woods. They key time is 5 to 10 days after the infection. He’s probably day 5, 6 right now. So he’s definitely not out of the woods. But I had one of the White House doctors on my show, they say the White House is a like a hospital. It’s not like he’s going home, he’s going to the White House. So they can do all the things they need to do for him at the White House. It’s more efficient for many reasons to have him there versus in a hospital bed,” Dr. Oz said.

The president’s doctors said Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days.

“The number one thing they’re watching for, as would be with any COVID-19 patient, is his oxygenation. It is imperative that he’s able to move oxygen back and forth,” Dr. Oz shared.

Dr. Oz also talked about the decision to have the president leave the hospital to greet supporters, shortly after saying he understood how serious the virus is.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of colleagues, physicians. None of us understand why he went out. He’s apparently gotten permission from his medical staff.”

He continued, “Most of us would like our patients with COVID-19 in a hospital room where there’s negative air suction in the room so there’s less chances of the virus affecting those around them.”

More than 209,734 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.