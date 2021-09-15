Hershey’s holiday lineup features peanut brittle Reese’s Cups, Grinch Kisses

HERSHEY, Pa. (WJW)– Hershey’s announced a massive lineup of holiday treats that will have you counting down to Christmas early this year.

The 13 new treats feature Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with the unmistakable grin of Dr. Suess’s The Grinch.

“The holidays are a time to create new special memories, so we wanted to make sure your season is sweet in a big way with your favorite flavors, fun holiday shapes, and new ways to enjoy the treats and tastes you love,” said Melissa Blette, senior associate brand manager, Hershey holiday team. “This season is our biggest line-up of holiday offerings so, no matter how you are spending the holidays this year, there is a treat waiting for you to enjoy all to yourself or with a loved one.”

Fans of peanut butter might enjoy the Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups or the limited edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater.

Other new additions include KIT KAT Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures, Hershey’s Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar and York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes.