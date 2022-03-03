‘Heroes in our community’: Northeast Ohioans honored at American Red Cross award ceremony

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Seven extraordinary Northeast Ohioans were honored in grand style at the 26th Annual American Red Cross Acts of Courage Awards ceremony Thursday night inside the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton in Fairlawn.

“We have the opportunity to celebrate the heroes in our community, really highlight them and show how wonderful our community is,” said Tara Silva, American Red Cross Board Member and VP of Commercial Banking at Premiere Bank.

All of the heroes were nominated by friends, family, co-workers and sometimes even complete strangers before they were selected by the board.

This year’s recipients include Barberton Schools Assistant Principal Anthony Hermann who saved a choking student, John Doyle, Macedonia Recreation Supervisor who revived a runner using CPR, and LaDonya Williams, a model and daycare provider who saved a choking 7-month-old infant in Akron.

“I performed abdominal thrusts. When I graduated high school I was lucky enough to work in a daycare and I got certified through the American Red Cross to be a licensed daycare provider. The training was something that stuck with me so I knew when the situation arose that I had the tools to be able to help,” said Williams.

Her truly remarkable story was featured on FOX 8 News.

She was supposed to be in Chicago that day, but her modeling job was canceled and a car accident happened right in front of her and her father.

“The child was choking beforehand. That’s why the mother was flying down the hill to try and make it to the hospital which was right across the bridge,” said Williams.

Other award winners include Kent Police Officers Kyle Auckland and Lenny Kunka who were both shot responding to a call for help from a 14-year-old babysitter as an armed intruder entered the home, and Brunswick Hills Asst. Fire Chief Tim Haas who saved a 2-year-old from drowning while on vacation.

Nineteen-year-old Travis Shrout was vacationing in North Carolina when he became a hero.

The Stow college student was boogie-boarding in the ocean when he noticed a mother and her 10-year-old son in trouble.

“I saw two heads going up and down in the water, looked like they were struggling and I said, ‘are you all right?’ and they looked at me and said no,” said Shrout.

Travis had undergone lifeguard training at the Red Cross and by himself pulled both the woman and child safely to shore moments before they went under.

“Just watching it all unfold from shore was intense,” said his mother, Gretia Shrout, “I’m incredibly proud that he took the initiative to do it and put himself in harm’s way. It could’ve turned out a million ways.”

At the ceremony, each hero was individually honored and applauded by more than 100 attendees.

The banquet dinner also included a performance by the Arlington Church Choir and CPD bagpipes.

“They’re all great heroes,” said Silva, “It’s kind of amazing, it kind of gives you hope for what’s out there for our future.”

You can nominate a hero for next year’s ceremony here.