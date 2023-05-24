CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sometimes you just have to step up and do what’s right.

That’s what being a hero is all about.

John Davis was out on his Amazon delivery route in Cleveland Heights when he saw a building on fire.

And while everyone else was recording it on their phone, he rushed inside and saved a five-year-old boy and his father.

“I didn’t even think I seen that boy hanging out that window I ran right in there, there was no thinking about it,” Davis said.

And that is a common thread when you talk to any one of the folks who were given hero awards by the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

Like Euclid Police officers Trevor Thomas and George Harper.

Both officers went inside a burning home to rescue two disabled seniors carrying them to safety as their house filled with smoke.

It wasn’t a time to think…it was a time to act.

“I really don’t have much time to think about what’ s all that’s going on…. you can’t really see because of the amount of smoke that’s inside the house…” Officer Harper said.

“It’s kind of wild, it’s mission-oriented it’s, I have to do what has to be done, and you don’t realize what it is until afterward.” Officer Thomas said.

And with any heroic act…there is also an element of being the right person with the right training at the right time.

Lake Metroparks Ranger Lieutenant Mark Reid and park worker Dominic Catanese were both at Fairport Beach the day a man collapsed inside a restroom.

Ranger Reid and Dominic took turns doing CPR for more than 10 minutes in an effort to restore his pulse, which they did.

Dominic says he just tried to help, and learning CPR is what compelled him to act.

“All of that training just kind of came together in that moment it was just riding a bike you’ve trained for all these scenarios and situations and all that training certainly paid off,” Dominic said.

And sometimes being a hero just takes a little faith.

Christopher Baldwin was making a food delivery when he spotted smoke….and he along with a man who showed up out of nowhere rushed inside and saved a wheelchair-bound woman’s life.

Christopher says he was able to do what he did because of his mother’s prayers.

“It wasn’t for her I wouldn’t know what to do when she prayed on the phone with me that angel popped up and was able to save that lady from that house,” Christopher said.

Also honored for their heroic acts were members of the Cleveland Rams Semi-Pro football team who climbed a 30-foot fence to save a man from his burning home.

Also, Cleveland-based Coast Guard Petty Officer Nathaniel Howard, was on a date in Cuyahoga Falls when he rescued a man and a woman who fell into the little falls.

He couldn’t make it to the ceremony because he’s on his honeymoon.