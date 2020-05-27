‘Hero of today!’ Video shows UPS driver stop to fix woman’s American flag during delivery

ADAIR, Ok. (WJW) — An Oklahoma woman is sharing awesome video of a UPS driver who took the time to fix her American flag during a recent delivery.

Chelsie Root Ashley posted the surveillance video to Facebook May 22.

She wrote: “The hero of today is my UPS driver!! My USA flag was rolled up so he stopped and fixed it before he left. Happy Memorial Weekend!!!!”

The video shows the man carry a package up to her door, then stop to properly situate the flag.

She told ABC 7 she shared the video because the driver: “didn’t know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it.”

For more on this story, click here.