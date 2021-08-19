‘Hero cat’ leads rescuers to injured 83-year-old owner

BODMIN, England (WJW) — An elderly woman who had fallen down an embankment was rescued thanks to her cat, Piran.

According to police in Bodmin, England, the 83-year-old woman had fallen 70 feet down a very steep embankment that was difficult to access.

A passerby happened to hear the woman’s cat meowing in a large field near her home.

Safety crews were called and were able to hoist the woman back up into the field on a stretcher. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The department wrote on Facebook: “Piran the cat saved the day!”

They added: “Whilst the lady concerned is still currently receiving care, she is in good spirits and is being well looked after.”