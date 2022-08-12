CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced it is not holding its annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it’s not because of COVID restrictions.

“It is unfortunate that we are not able to hold a festival this year (2022),” the westside parish said on their site. “Not because of COVID, but for the simple reason that our main building – old school and hall – which is in the middle of the property, is in a serious stage of collapse.”

The church discovered the issue in the fall of 2019 and said they are currently in the process of scheduling the old building to be demolished.

During past festivals, Italian Villa and Casino were held in the old gym and hall while the kitchen in the old school was where food was prepared.

“Without the use of this facility, we are unfortunately not able to host a festival,” the announcement said. “There is serious danger and risk of the building or a part of the building collapsing at any time and thus, the potential of harm to someone; crowds of people on the property at a festival.”

But there is still some good news for anyone craving an Italian feast.

In lieu of the festival, the parish is hosting a drive-through on Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 3205 Fulton Road in Cleveland. All your favorites will be available from lasagna, pasta and meatballs, sausage sandwiches and Zeppoli.

“It is our prayer and hope that for Labor Day 2023 we will have a new building/addition completed to our former daycare, with a kitchen and proper space enabling us to host a festival once again,” the church said. “Kindly keep us in your prayers.”

Visit Saint Rocco’s website by clicking here or their Facebook page here.