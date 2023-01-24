(WJW) – Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie has officially decided to end his time with the band. He made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

According to a social media post on the Panic! at the Disco Instagram page, Brendon and his wife Sarah are expecting a baby very soon.

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” the Instagram post said in part.

According to Urie, he has decided to bring this chapter of his life to an end to focus his energy on his family. He said, “And with that, Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together,” Urie said in the post.

Urie ended the post by saying, “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,”

