CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Armond Budish not running for reelection, the Cuyahoga County Executive position is open for the first time since 2015.

The two running for election Tuesday are Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart, who both say they have plans to improve the county, especially the much-maligned downtown Cleveland Cuyahoga County Jail.

Here’s what you need to know about the candidates:

From 1995-1997, Weingart served as Cuyahoga County Commissioner and has been a long-time lobbyist. Ronayne on the other hand was president of University Circle Inc. for more than a decade and was also former Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell’s chief of staff.

Both have said they plan to offer the county a fresh start, and have policies more in line with the political party they represent.

The executive position is relatively new, only introduced 12 years ago, following corruption in the county’s politics (ie: former commissioner Jimmy Dimora, former county auditor Frank Russo). Budish himself endured minor scandals, with state and federal agents raiding Cuyahoga County government headquarters in 2019 and a slew of inmate deaths at Cuyahoga County Jail.

One of the executive’s largest responsibilities is the Cuyahoga County Jail, and plans to move it to a new locale due to deplorable conditions have been put on hold.

