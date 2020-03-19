Here’s where you’ll see the Ohio National Guard and why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard.

They'll be helping with food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will support the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at locations throughout Ohio.

They will also be transporting, packaging, and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations, and partner agencies in rural counties.

“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. DeWine. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”

Guard members from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Columbus have been requested to assist local food distributions in Allen, Butler, Clark, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Hocking, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, and Summit counties.

Members of the Ohio Military Reserve, a component of the Ohio state defense force, will also be placed on state active duty to coordinate with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at the food bank locations.

Information about COVID-19 is available through the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.