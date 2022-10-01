CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you’re thing, it’s time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy – and maybe share some with their parents, too.
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
Akron
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alliance
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ashland
Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Avon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Avon Lake
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bath
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Brecksville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brunswick
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chagrin Falls
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chardon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Copley Township
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Coventry Township
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm
Cuyahoga Falls
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dover
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Euclid
Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hudson
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackson Township
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Monday, Oct. 31
Macedonia
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Medina
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mentor
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Royalton
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Norwalk
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Painesville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plain Township
Monday, Oct. 31
Shaker Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sheffield Village
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Solon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Strongsville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stow
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Valley View
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wadsworth
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Willoughby
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email tips@fox8.com.)