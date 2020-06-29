Here’s where you can get a coronavirus test for free in Northeast Ohio this week

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a coronavirus testing site in Akron.
(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is offering free coronavirus tests at pop-up sites across the state this week.
Anyone can get a test for free.
You don’t need an appointment.
You don’t need a referral.
It is first come first served.
Tests will be given Monday, June 29, in Lisbon and Canton.
The Lisbon testing begins at 9 a.m. at Community Action Agencies of Columbiana County at 7880 Lincole Pl.
Testing is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.
In Canton, testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at My Community Health Center at 1400 Sherrick Rd. SE.
