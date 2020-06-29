Breaking News
Here’s where you can get a coronavirus test for free in Northeast Ohio this week

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a coronavirus testing site in Akron.

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is offering free coronavirus tests at pop-up sites across the state this week.

Anyone can get a test for free.

You don’t need an appointment.

You don’t need a referral.

It is first come first served.

Tests will be given Monday, June 29, in Lisbon and Canton.

The Lisbon testing begins at 9 a.m. at Community Action Agencies of Columbiana County at 7880 Lincole Pl.

Testing is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

In Canton, testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at My Community Health Center at 1400 Sherrick Rd. SE.

