Here’s where to find glorious fall foliage this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just one week into autumn and a barrage of orange, yellow and red leaves are starting to dot the Northeast Ohio landscape, marking the passage of time in a year overflowing with uncertainty.

As the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) explained, this was all to be expected.

“We are entering prime viewing season as autumn’s spectacular colors come into focus,” ODNR Fall Color Forester Jamie Regula said in a statement. “Now is the perfect time to plan your fall adventure with our state’s beautiful scenic leaves as the backdrop.”

According to ODNR, the tree leaf color transformation process always starts in areas closer to bodies of water — so, thank you, Lake Erie. As the days shorten, leaves are also more likely to change earlier in the north than in more southern locales.

The good people at ODNR have even set up a fall color website, which outlines the most glorious vantage points to watch the changing of the seasons. This weekend, Ohioans are directed by the ODNR to “head toward your favorite northern Ohio state park, forest, preserve, or wildlife area” to catch the best views.

Fall foliage enthusiasts are directed to be on the lookout for tree species like black walnuts, buckeyes and cottonwoods, which are reportedly already changing, ODNR said.

