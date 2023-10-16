*M&M’s will send you free candy if you run out on Halloween

(WJW) — Spooky season isn’t just about the candy, it’s about the free food too!

Fox 8 has compiled a list of all the discounts and deals on food for Halloween 2023. Check it out:

7-Eleven

This year at 7-Eleven, customers can dress up and drink up. Get a Big Gulp, medium Slurpee or medium hot beverage for for when you wear your costumes in-store on October 31.

Applebee’s

This year at Applebee’s, kids 12 and under eat free all day on October 31.

Baskin-Robbins

You can celebrate the 31st by redeeming 31% off all scoops this Halloween.

Chuck E. Cheese

Head to Chuck E. Cheese now through October 31 for the Halloween Boo-Tacular. There will slime desserts, pumpkin-shaped pizza and more as well as 30 minutes of all-you-can-play for free each day.

Dunkin’

For the rest of October, Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free medium of hot iced coffee with a purchase.

Rewards members can also get a $2 Medium Cold Brew, $1 off a half-dozen classic donuts and get 3x the points on any hot or iced Signature Latte.

On Wednesdays, rewards members can get 100 bonus points when ordering ahead with the Dunkin app.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops on Oct. 31 a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering Frosty Boo! Books, which have five free Jr. Frosty treats for $1, available to use through December 31. Proceeds from each Frosty Boo! Book sold benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

(This article will be updated as more Halloween deals are announced. If there is a deal that you would like to see added to our list, email the information to tips@fox8.com)