CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though someone hit the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, the prize pot still holds a nice chunk of change.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is at $27 million with a cash value of $16.1 million – not too shabby.

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and here’s where you can catch the winning numbers.

Find out more about the recent jackpot winning ticket here.

Several winners from Northeast Ohio recently won big with scratch-offs and many of the top prizes still remain. Read more about that here.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $29 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, click here.