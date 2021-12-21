Here’s where those in need can get a hot meal over the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and its partners don’t take time off.

They’re making plans to make sure there are hot meal sites that will be open over the holidays.

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Help Center at (216)738.2067.

Holiday Hot Meal Sites:

12/21-23, 27-28, 30: Antioch Baptist Church | 8869 Cedar Avenue. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

12/27: Bethany Christian Church |3940 MLK Jr. Dr. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Dinner from 4:30 p.m.-5:45p.m.

12/21-22, 27-29: Changing Lives Ministries | 12651 St. Clair Ave. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Dinner from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

12/22: Emmanuel Baptist Church | 7901 Quincy Avenue. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

12/22-23, 29-30: Karpos Ministry | 242 N State St., Painesville, OH. Serving dinner at 5:00 p.m.

12/28: Lakewood UMC | 15700 Detroit Avenue. Serving Grab and Go or Drive Through Dinner at 5:30 p.m.

12/25: Mt. Zion Congregational Church UCC | 10723 Magnolia Drive. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Dinner on Christmas Day from noon to 1 p.m.

12/21, 28: St Mary's House of Hospitality | 5500 W. 54th St. Parma. Serving dinner from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

12/22, 29: St. Philip Neri Family Center | 799 East 82nd Street. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Lunch between 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

12/21: University Settlement |4800 Broadway Ave. Serving Grab and Go or Drive-Through Dinner between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

12/21-23, 25, 28-31, and 1/1: West Side Catholic Center | 3135 Lorain Avenue. On the 21 st to the 23 rd , and the 28 th to the 31 st , Breakfast will be served between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 12:45 p.m.

to the 23 , and the 28 to the 31 , Breakfast will be served between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from noon to 12:45 p.m. On 12/25, Dinner will be served from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On 1/1, Breakfast will be served between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and Dinner will be served between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.