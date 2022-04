(WJW) – We have a winner!

One ticket sold in Arizona matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night for a $473.1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68. The Powerball was 4.

The winner has the cash option of $283.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot last hit on Feb. 14 with a single winner in Connecticut.

The jackpot will now drop back to $20 million with a cash option of $12 million for Saturday night’s drawing.