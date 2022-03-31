**Watch the video for President Joe Biden’s statements on releasing oil from U.S. reserves

(WJW) – Americans continue to deal with record-high prices at the gas pump, and some lawmakers are pushing to bring some relief.

On Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the idea of suspending the federal gas taxes. Instead, she suggested tax rebates or sending direct payments to Americans, providing some relief from higher gas prices.

So, where do we stand on tax rebates or additional stimulus checks?

A couple weeks ago, Reps. Mike Thompson, of California, John Larson, of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood, of Illinois introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022, which would send a $100 monthly rebate check (and another $100 for each dependent) to Americans for the rest of 2022 in any month the national average gas price is over $4 a gallon.

If the legislation passed, the full payment will go to single filers with incomes up to $75,000 and joint filers with incomes up to $150,000. It would then phase out for filers with higher incomes.

There are some states that have already approved tax rebates, including Idaho, Georgia, Indiana and New Mexico.

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 436 back in February to provide tax rebates for all-year residents in the state. Those eligible will get either $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of the tax amount reported on their 2020 state taxes, depending on which is higher.

Under the recently signed House Bill 1302, Georgia residents who filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns will get a one-time tax credit. Under the legislation, single filers get $250, heads of a household get $375 and joint filers get $500.

According to reports from AP, Indiana lawmakers approved a plan to send taxpayers $125 refund checks after filing their 2021 taxes.

In New Mexico, the recently signed House Bill 163 includes a one-time, refundable income tax rebate of $500 for joint filers with incomes under $150,000 and $250 for single filers with income under $75,000.

Other states are also proposing gas rebates and stimulus programs, like Maine Governor Janet Mills’ proposed plan that would increase the state’s relief checks to $850 to make up for inflation and rising gas prices.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) proposed $400 direct payments to residents per vehicle as well as grants to incentivize public transit agencies to provide free transportation services for three months.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced that he wants to give $100 refund checks to taxpayers and each of their dependents.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a revised supplemental budget earlier this month which, if approved, will send up to $1,000 in direct payments to Minnesota families.

Other states like New York and Kentucky have proposals in place as well, according to reports from Forbes.



The Biden administration announced Thursday it is planning for the largest-ever release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserves, with an average of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months.

Biden said it’s not known how much gasoline prices could decline as a result of the move. He did suggest it could save Americans “anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon.”

According to AAA, gas is averaging about $4.23 a gallon, compared with $2.87 in 2021.