Here’s where some Powerball winners have bought tickets in Ohio

**’Luckiest location in Ohio’: Lottery players line up at local gas station before Christmas Powerball drawing, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For those dreaming of millions in the new year, the Powerball jackpot just keeps on growing.

Prior to Monday night’s drawing, the estimated Powerball jackpot is sitting at a cool $540 million, with a cash option of $384.3 million. And since joining Powerball in 2010, no one purchasing a ticket in Ohio has ever won that much money.

But which stores have sold winning tickets across the state? Only three jackpot winning tickets have ever been purchased in Ohio:

July 9, 2014 – $122 million advertised jackpot ($124.9 million final jackpot) – Bought at True North in Conneaut

Bought at True North in Conneaut June 2, 2010 – $261.6 million jackpot – Ticket sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury

– Ticket sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury June 23, 2010 – $97 million jackpot (split with Montana) – Purchased at Shirley’s Carryout in Curtice, not far from Toledo

As far as the second-tier $1 million prize — when a ticket matches 5 of the numbers but not the Powerball — 58 lucky winners have been announced in Ohio since 2012.

According to the Ohio Lottery, at least two of those purchases have taken place in Northeast Ohio, including at Sandusky’s VFW Post #2529 in 2016 and Warren’s Valley View Food Mart in 2017.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here and find out how many times certain numbers have been selected right here.