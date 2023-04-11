[In the player above, watch a related New Day Cleveland segment on Meijer’s donation during FOX 8’s Operation Giving Tree in 2022.]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJW) — A new Meijer supercenter in Wooster is set to open May 16.

The 159,000 square-foot store at the corner of Burbank and Smithville Western Road includes a grocery — with produce, a bakery, meat, a deli and floral and garden areas — as well as pharmacy, pet, electronics, toys, sports and clothing departments.

An adjacent Meijer Express gas station is set to open April 20.

The Wooster store and another store opening the same day in the Eastwood Mall complex in Howland make 52 total Meijer stores in Ohio, according to a Tuesday news release from the company.

“We’ve been so grateful for the warm welcome from area residents so far, and we look forward to providing them another option close to home for groceries and other everyday needs,” Todd Anderson, Meijer’s vice president of the Ohio region, is quoted in the release. “We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and we look forward to being able to provide both here in Warren and Wooster.”

The company is now hiring for hourly full-time and part-time jobs “across a wide array of skill sets” and some select positions are still open. The jobs offer weekly pay, free education, discounts, options for 401K retirement plans and paid parental leave, among other perks.

Get more details on the jobs and apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Meijer’s first Ohio location opened in 1981. The Michigan-based retailer now employs more than 11,000 people statewide.