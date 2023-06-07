CLEVELAND (WJW) — You won’t have to wait much longer to cool off in Cleveland.

The city’s pools will open for summer 2023 at noon on Saturday, June 10, according to a news release. Neff Park, 19298 Bella Drive, is the site of the city’s annual pool-opening celebration and summer safety event.

But access will be somewhat limited due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards that has caused pools across the country to close or restrict hours.

“Consistent with last year, the city saw a decrease in applicants for seasonal lifeguarding positions,” reads the release. “This has greatly impacted day-to-day operations and requires creative scheduling to ensure all Clevelanders can enjoy their local pool.”

Here’s the full list of Cleveland’s pools and spray parks.

Each pool will be open from noon to 7:45 p.m. and close for an hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Each will be open for 45 minutes at a time, after which swimmers must exit — but they can line back up to re-enter for each session.

All deep ends will be closed “for customer safety,” according to the release.

Here’s when your local pool will be open:

Outdoor pools

All 20 of the city’s outdoor pools will only be open Wednesday through Sunday from Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, Aug. 6. They’ll be closed Mondays and Tuesdays “regardless of outdoor temperatures,” reads the release.

If there are enough lifeguards, the summer pool season may be extended through Sunday, Aug. 20, at either all pools or some “select” pools, according to the release.

Indoor pools

Indoor pools will be open three days a week from Monday, June 12, through Friday, Aug. 18:

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cudell NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Estabrook NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Stella Walsh NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Michael Zone NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Thurgood Marshall NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Glenville NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Earle B. Turner NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Kovacic NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Hamilton NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cory NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Frederick Douglass NRRC: Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Indoor pools at these spots will be closed, but adjacent outdoor pools will be open:

Lonnie Burten NRRC

Woodland NRRC

These indoor pools are closed for renovations:

Clark NRRC

Central NRRC

Gunning NRRC

Sterling NRRC

Fairfax NRRC

These outdoor pools may open after Saturday, June 10, due to repairs:

Mercedes Cotner / Sunrise

Lonnie Burten

Once the season winds down for the city’s outdoor pools, indoor pools will “resume normal operations” and be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, starting the week of Aug. 21.