Here’s what’s opening this week in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Business in Ohio gets another boost this week with the reopening of some of the area’s top attractions.

JUNE 15

Long live rock! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reopens Monday, June 15.

You’ll need to buy your tickets in advance online.

The Rock Hall will have a limited capacity and will require all guests and staff to wear masks.

JUNE 17

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo opens June 17.

You’ll need a reservation, but you won’t need a mask.

The zoo will be operating at 25% capacity and will keep some facilities closed.

JUNE 19

Jack Casino reopens Friday, June 19.

According to its social media accounts, poker will not reopen at that time, but the facility reports that it is in progress.

Poker will not open with the casino on 6/19. This will not be permanent, though, and will open ASAP. https://t.co/K7yRmC3umZ — JACK Cleveland (@JACKCleCasino) June 13, 2020

They’ll open at 6 a.m.

The number of players at each table game will be limited.

Jack Thistledown also reopens Friday at the same time.

Kalahari Resorts is scheduled to reopen its indoor waterparks on June 19.

At that point, the company says all of its facilities will have reopened.

Advance tickets are on sale now for BODY WORLDS RX! Great Lakes Science Center will open the exhibition with a special members-only premiere June 17 and 18 from 4-8 p.m. and then to the general public on June 19! https://t.co/Em8k9ykNq2 pic.twitter.com/oKauhG0xK0 — Great Lakes Science (@GLScienceCtr) June 13, 2020

The exhibit Body World Rx will open to the public at Great Lakes Science Center Friday.

They’ll require masks and temperature checks.

The full facility will reopen in July.

JUNE 20

MGM Northfield opens June 20.

They’ll open at 50% capacity Saturday.

Most of these businesses have been closed since March due to the spread of coronavirus.

