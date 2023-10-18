CLEVELAND (WJW) — How would you like to own the Cleveland Browns?

Does finding free parking in Cleveland feel like winning the lottery?

Take a cardboard tour of Cleveland in a localized edition of Monopoly, developed by Top Trumps, and unveiled Wednesday at The Arcade, one of the landmarks on the game board.

“Cleveland has been a real treasure for me,” said Tim Barney, Top Trumps spokesperson, on Wednesday. “It’s got amazing culture, a really beautiful history. The architecture alone is really enough reason to come check it out.”

Rhonda Brown, the city’s senior strategist for arts, culture and the creative economy, said the game features the city’s “iconic” landmarks and monuments.

“We encourage all players not only to enjoy the game but to also take the opportunity to visit the featured landmarks in person … to gain a greater appreciation of the landmarks and rich history of the city.”

Monopoly: Cleveland Edition is on sale now for $44.99. You can get it at Cleveland Metroparks nature centers or on their website. It’s also available on the Top Trumps website. Here’s the blurb:

Take a tour around the 216 in this official Cleveland, Ohio edition of MONOPOLY! The classic game has been remade to highlight the very best of ‘The Land’ that you know and love. Roll the dice to journey around the board as you explore the base of the beloved Browns’ touchdowns, the homeland of rock and roll, and unique neighborhoods like AsiaTown and Little Italy. Hitch a ride with the GCRTA to hit up Edgewater Beach and then zip on over to see some zebras at Cleveland Zoo. Pick up a pierogi across town, or go dine on some delicious pasta at Guarino’s. Reach for the stars at the Great Lakes Science Center, or get closer to the Earth at Cleveland Botanical Garden. If your destination is Cleveland, there’s no better game to show you the way than the Cleveland, Ohio edition of MONOPOLY.

